Kuwait's Pavilion At Doha Expo Attracts Many Visitors - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is alluring several visitors and specialists as well as those interested in environment to follow up with lectures, in the presence of academics, a Kuwaiti official said Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Sarah Al-Millam, pavilion's head, said the pavilion has been holding lectures and symposiums aiming to raise awareness and enhance environmental sustainability of visitors.

Al-Millam referred that the expo is paying much attention to modern agriculture, technology, innovation, and environmental awareness and sustainability, noting that the pavilion held multiple lectures in this regard.

The Kuwaiti pavilion aims to highlight governmental and non-governmental initiatives on concerted efforts for a sustainable future and raising environmental awareness, she stated.

She expressed great appreciation to Sameera Al-Kandari, acting director general of Kuwait Environment Public Authority and general commissioner at the expo, for all efforts made at the pavilion.

The expo kicked off last October and will continue until March 28 in the Qatari capital, Doha. (end)

