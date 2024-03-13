House Passes Law Demands Tiktok Company To Sell It Or Face Ban On All US Devices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 13 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a bipartisan bill that would require ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to sell the social media app or face a ban on all US devices.

The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was voted 352-65 in favor.

The legislation's fate is unclear in the Senate. The top two lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, and Mark Warner, D-Va., released a joint statement praising the House bill and urging Senate action but the timeline is unclear.

"We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok -- a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party," reads the joint statement

"We were encouraged by today's strong bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives, and look forward to working together to get this bill passed through the Senate and signed into law".

Several lawmakers have suggested the Senate should hold hearings on the legislation before moving forward. (end)

asj









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107974478