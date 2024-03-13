UN Official Discusses In Baghdad Making Progress In Kuwaiti Missing Persons, Property Dossier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, March 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance Claudio Cordone discussed Wednesday with Undersecretary of Iraq's Foreign Minister Omar Al-Barzanji ways to advance the file of missing Kuwaiti persons and property.

"The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) encourages intensified efforts to make swift progress and is ready to continue to assist in the process," Cordone wrote in his X account after the meeting.

Two days ago, Cordone met head of the legal department at Iraq's Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. Khalid Ismail Al-Lami and Director of Human Rights Directorate at the Ministry of Defense Dr. Thaer Abdullah.

Discussion focused on the importance of making progress on Kuwaiti missing persons and property file and the UN Iraq's commitment to this humanitarian file.

Iraq's foreign and defense ministries regularly urge the public to provide any information about the Kuwaiti missing persons, national archive and property. (end)

