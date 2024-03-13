US Urges Israel To Prioritize Civilians' Protection, Access To Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 13 (KUNA) -- The United States urged the Israeli government Wednesday to prioritize Gaza civilians' protection and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid.

"We look to the government of Israel to make sure that this is a priority, protecting civilians, getting people the assistance they need. That has to be job number one," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He affirmed that President Joe Biden has also made clear that ensuring supply of humanitarian assistance, doing everything possible to protect civilians has to be a priority.

Blinken pointed out that the first aid shipments to north Gaza, through a new crossing at the 96th gate, began this week.

"We have flower that flowed from Ashdod Port. We're working to make sure that inspections are accelerated and road repairs move forward, so that we can also increase the flow that's going from Jordan into Gaza," he said.

The US top diplomat stressed that the new route is critical for supplies flow, but it "remains insufficient".

He emphasized that Israel still needs to open as many access points as possible, and keep them open to make sure that things are flowing in a sustainable way.

Israel also needs to "increase the scanning capacity, the inspection capacity, particularly at Kerem Shalom, where more can be done to get more aid in, more quickly; easing unnecessary restrictions on key products; having greater clarity and predictability on what can get in and what can't," he said.

The US official affirmed that a ceasefire would make the flow of aid easier.

"Having said all of that, even as we work to surge humanitarian assistance by every means necessary, the most effective way to really get that done is with a ceasefire and having an environment much more conducive to getting the aid through." (end)

