Austria Expels Two Russian Diplomats Under Espionage Charges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 13 (KUNA) -- The Austrian Foreign Ministry declared on Wednesday two Russian diplomats personae non grata and gave them one week, until March 19, to leave the country.

A statement from the ministry said the behavior of both diplomats is inconsistent with their career, which is a charge of espionage in diplomatic terms.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry, which rejected the Austrian move as unjustifiable, could be planning for a tit-for-tat expulsion of Austrian diplomats from Moscow.

The Russian Federation has two missions in Vienna; one handing the relations with Austria, and the other has to do with the UN Vienna office. (end)

