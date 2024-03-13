Austria Expels Two Russian Diplomats Under Espionage Charges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 13 (KUNA) -- The Austrian Foreign Ministry declared on Wednesday two Russian diplomats personae non grata and gave them one week, until March 19, to leave the country.
A statement from the ministry said the behavior of both diplomats is inconsistent with their career, which is a charge of espionage in diplomatic terms.
In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry, which rejected the Austrian move as unjustifiable, could be planning for a tit-for-tat expulsion of Austrian diplomats from Moscow.
The Russian Federation has two missions in Vienna; one handing the relations with Austria, and the other has to do with the UN Vienna office. (end)
amg
MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107974474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.