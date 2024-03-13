(MENAFN- Baystreet) National, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on News

National, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on News

Mdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On SaleEV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on NewsCIBC at 52-week High on NewsAtkins-Realis (SNC), Mawson at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 13, 2024







Hudbay, Adcore at 52-Week Highs On News Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM) hit a new 52-week high of $9.29 Wednesday Hudbay announced the signing of an option agreement with Marubeni Corporation pursuant to which Hudbay has granted Marubeni's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary an option to acquire a 20% interest in three projects located within trucking distance of Hudbay's processing facilities in Flin Flon, Manitoba.Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Wednesday. Adcore announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.26 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Blackline Safety Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $36.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.59 Wednesday. No news stories available today.National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $110.78 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $73.24 Wednesday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.46 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.35 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $99.66 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $123.11 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.70 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.78 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,489.65 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $124.67 Wednesday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.46 Wednesday. No news stories availabletoday.Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.99 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $159.31 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.56 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.64 Wednesday. No news stories available today.International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.67 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Keyera Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $35.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $151.72 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

