LS Polls: CM Mohan Yadav Says BJP Ready For 'Clean Sweep' As Party Names 5 More Candidates From MP

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) The BJP, in its second list on Wednesday, announced the names of candidates for the remaining five parliamentary constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. With this, the party has declared its candidates on all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the upcoming polls.

After the announcement by the party's central leadership, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state BJP is prepared to make a clean sweep.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the party workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are full of energy.

Addressing party workers in Indore, the Chief Minister said that Congress leaders are "running away from contesting the election, fearing defeat".

"Congress leader Kamal Nath says that he won't leave Chhindwara, but the BJP workers are determined to win Chhindwara this time," he added.

The BJP has fielded Vivek 'Bunty' Sahu from Chhindwara, the only constituency it lost in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sahu, who lost the assembly election against veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, will now be contesting the Lok Sabha election against sitting Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath.

In the second list, the BJP retained two sitting MPs Anil Firoziya from Ujjain and Shankar Lalwani from Indore constituencies.

The party has fielded two women candidates - Savitri Thakur from Dhar and Bharti Paradhi from Balaghat seats.

In its first list earlier last week, the BJP fielded former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from his home turf Guna-Shivpuri constituency.

In the last two Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP almost made a clean sweep as it won 27 (2014) and 28 (2019).

The Congress has so far announced the names of candidates from 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.