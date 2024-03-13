Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Tejasvi Surya Thank Party For LS Ticket; Bommai Supporters Celebrate

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Union minister Pralhad Joshi thanked the party leadership on Wednesday for fielding him from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka for the fifth consecutive time.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which includes the names of Pralhad Joshi, Tejasvi Surya and Basavaraj Bommai from Karnataka, among others.

"The party has made me more responsible towards development by giving me the ticket. I got the opportunity to serve under PM Narendra Modi as the Union minister, handling important portfolios. I have always shouldered the responsibilities given to me without courting any controversy,” Pralhad Joshi stated.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's supporters celebrated his nomination from Haveri.

Bommai said he is confident that the people of Haveri-Gadag will ensure his victory.

"Though I had suggested issuing the ticket to former minister K.S. Eshwarappa's son, I have been selected as the candidate considering the probability of victory. It won't be an internal setback. It's only the BJP that gives chance to both fresh faces and experienced leaders,” Bommai said.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, meanwhile, congratulated all the 20 candidates selected so far to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka.

“Let's ensure a thumping victory under the leadership of PM Modi and realise the dream of becoming a developed nation. Our motto is 'PM Modi once again',” he said.

The leader of the opposition, R. Ashoka, also congratulated the candidates who were named in the second list announced on Thursday.

“It is a matter of luck to represent Karnataka in the Parliament when India is on the path to becoming a developed nation under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said,“I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for reposing his faith and giving me another opportunity to contest from Bengaluru South. My special gratitude to Amit Shah Ji for his constant blessings. I also thank our party President J.P. Nadda Ji and B.L. Santhosh Ji, who have constantly guided and mentored me over the past few years."

“Five years ago, our party leadership trusted me and allowed me to contest elections from the prestigious Bengaluru South constituency. With the blessings of the people of Bengaluru, I emerged victorious and became the youngest BJP MP in the 17th Lok Sabha - a distinction that I never imagined would come my way,” he added.