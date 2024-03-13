Bitcoin Sets Third Record In Five Days; Merval In Latam Gains Over 7%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high, crossing $72,900, marking its third record in just five days.



This rapid rise follows significant milestones last week, where it first surpassed $69,000 and then $70,000.



The boost in Bitcoin's value reflects massive capital inflow into cryptocurrencies and a projected slowdown in digital token supply growth.



Analysts now foresee even greater growth, highlighting a 70% increase in Bitcoin and the top 100 coins.



This comes after Bitcoin's previous peak in November 2021, where it reached $68,991.







Meanwhile, in the U.S., the stock market ended the session on a high note.



The S&P 500 saw a 1.1% increase, reaching around 5,175, propelled by optimistic inflation data and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.



Technology firms like Oracle and Nvidia significantly contributed to these gains, with shares up 12% and 7%, respectively.



Bank of America strategists predict a strong performance for the S&P 500 in 2024, fueled by steady economic growth and advances in artificial intelligence.



Latin America's markets also had noteworthy movements, particularly Argentina's Merval Index, which recovered from a previous day's loss of 4.45% to gain 7.21%.



Key contributors were Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte and Transener S.A., with over 10% gains each.



This market resurgence aligns with Argentina's lower-than-expected inflation rate of 13.2% for February, suggesting an economic stabilization.



These developments underscore the dynamic nature of global financial markets, reflecting resilience and growth across various sectors.

MENAFN13032024007421016031ID1107974184