France Climbs To Second In Global Defense Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The war in Ukraine has significantly altered the global arms trade, with the United States reinforcing its lead.



It now commands 42% of the past five years' exports, a jump from the previous 34%.



Russia, affected by sanctions and prioritizing domestic needs due to the Ukraine conflict starting in February 2022, has seen a 53% drop in arms exports from 2019 to 2023.



Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) show these shifts, highlighting a more dependable sector trend over five-year periods.



This approach helps avoid skewing from single, large sales.



France has now outpaced Russia, with a 47% boost in defense exports. It now claims 11% of the global market, up from 7.2%.



This shift moved France into second place, behind the United States.





Italy's Remarkable Growth

With Russia's share falling from 21% to 11%, Italy has emerged as a notable player, marking an 86% increase in arms exports.



This surge places Italy sixth globally, surpassing Spain and the UK, and even coming close to other leading nations like China and Germany.



Italy's global arms sales now represent 4.3% of the total market, a significant rise from 2.2%.



France's success is largely attributed to its Rafale fighter jets, with significant exports to Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.



India is the largest recipient, showcasing the strategic importance of these transactions.



As Sipri's Katarina Djokic notes, Rafale's global appeal underscores France's effective leverage of worldwide demand to boost its defense industry.

Rafale Outshines Eurofighter

The Rafale jet stands out in the international market, with sales reaching 310 units, doubling those of its closest rival, the Eurofighter.



Despite the Eurofighter's broader base, Rafale's success highlights France's competitive edge in the defense export sector.



Sales have spanned various countries , including Qatar, Egypt, Greece, India, Croatia, the UAE, and Indonesia, reflecting defense exports' dynamic and evolving nature.



This transition signifies changes in market leadership and points to broader shifts in international defense strategies and relationships.

