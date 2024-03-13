Inflation And Hunger Drive Looting In Africa’S Largest Nation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Nigeria, inflation has led to unrest and looting of food warehouses, highlighting the growing struggle with living costs.



Police are now guarding grain stores, which are targeted by those seeking food amid the crisis.



Nigeria, with a population exceeding 200 million people, stands as the most populous country in Africa.



Its economy, one of the largest on the continent, boasts a diverse mix of oil, agriculture, and services sectors.



President Bola Tinubu's removal of a vital fuel subsidy has deepened inflation issues, driving millions, especially in northern Nigeria, towards food insecurity.



The World Food Programme WF predicts about 30 million Nigerians will face food shortages this year.



The country's low Global Hunger Index rank signals severe hunger, pushing people towards desperate measures for food.







Analysts warn that continued food insecurity could lead to chaos without government action. A break in the social contract is causing public discontent.



The fear of resulting business closures across the nation underscores the need for immediate governmental measures.



Anger has grown around government food reserves, intended for emergencies but now emblematic of the gap between plentiful supplies and the people's needs.



This situation highlights the urgent issue of food affordability in Nigeria and raises questions about the effectiveness of the country's economic policies and resource management.

Background

In a new development in 2023, Nigeria saw a dramatic rise in rice prices, a staple providing 9% of Africa's calories.



Prices jumped 37%, making a 110 lb bag cost $53, turning rice into a luxury and shifting demand to cheaper“afafata.”



A 2 million metric tonne supply shortfall from floods, security, and high costs drove the hike.



Nigeria's economy, reeling from subsidy removal and currency fall, struggles with a forex crisis, raising prices from rice to beans.



Despite these hurdles, Nigeria is striving for rice self-sufficiency.



The Central Bank of Nigeria's investment in agriculture has sparked increased production and job creation.

