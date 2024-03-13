U.S. Government Study Likens A.I. Growth To Nuclear Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A report commissioned by the U.S. government and released on Monday calls for immediate action to tackle AI-related national security risks.



It likens AI's fast growth to the impact of nuclear weapons, underlining the urgent need for strict regulations.



The report advises on key policy shifts for AI oversight, such as capping AI training power and requiring permissions for new models.



It urges against sharing advanced AI details, tighter control over AI chip production, and more funds for AI safety studies. This aims to match AI progress with global safety.



The document highlights the competitive AI race, especially with China, and advocates for global teamwork over competition. It moves from the idea of an AI regulatory body similar to OPEC.



After consulting over 200 experts, the report suggests a balanced AI development strategy. It calls for laws and rules to lower AI dangers while promoting innovation.







This strategy aims to use AI's positives safely and securely.



The U.S. needs quick action to mitigate these AI threats. The proposed plan outlines steps to boost AI safety and includes:





Immediate short-term controls, like AI tech export restrictions.Setting basic regulations and boosting government readiness for future AI challenges.Creating a legal framework for safe AI, overseen by a new body.Expanding this framework for international cooperation.This joint effort is key to addressing AI's risks. The plan adds several safety layers to avoid failures and encourages strategic planning for AI development under strict scenarios.AI's path is complex and changing. This plan's advice will need expert refinement. Despite potential gaps, it lays a strong groundwork for confronting urgent AI issues at a key moment.Download the summary of the report her .