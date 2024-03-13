Brazilian Lawmakers Claim Dictatorship In OAS Appeal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian lawmakers, joined by ex-judge Ludmila Lins Grilo and journalist Allan dos Santos, visited the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, D.C.



They sounded the alarm about censorship, declaring Brazil a dictatorship driven by judicial overreach .



They made this claim in a video outside the OAS headquarters on March 12, 2024. The video shows Brazil grappling with severe political suppression.



Speaking for the group, Ludmila Lins Grilo shared her ordeal of living "in exile" after critiquing Brazil's Supreme Court members.



She noted the delegation's meeting with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights as revealing.



According to her, it helped the commission see Brazil's true state of governance.



The Brazilian congress members' participation in the video supports Grilo's statements. Most of these officials won their elections in 2022.







Additionally, Congressman José Medeiros voiced concerns about Brazil heading towards a crisis similar to Venezuela. He emphasized the need for swift international intervention.



The 16-member delegation aimed to inform the OAS and the global community about Brazil's political situation and urge a reevaluation of its democratic status.

Background

US Congress has called Brazilian politicians and journalists for a hearing by the Human Rights Committee on March 12.



The session, titled“Brazil: A Crisis of Democracy, Freedom, and Rule of Law?” seeks insights into Brazil's current political climate.



Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), a Federal Deputy, shared his invitation online, planning to present evidence of democracy's decline in Brazil.



Gayer has submitted extensive documentation to the Committee detailing the country's challenges.



He argues that compromised institutions hamper Brazil's internal efforts to address these issues, hoping international attention could restore democratic integrity.



Several Brazilian lawmakers plan to join Gayer in Washington, D.C., aiming to showcase Brazil's challenges on a global stage.











