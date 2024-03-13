Brazil Plans Agricultural Sector Bailout Amid Price Drops

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian government is preparing a financial rescue for its agricultural sector, facing severe debt issues due to falling corn and soy prices.



The scheme, which partners with the country's Development Bank BNDES , intends to provide new credit lines for refinancing the debts of those in the agricultural chain.



The proposal includes offering loans in U.S. dollars or Brazilian reais, with a two-year grace period and a five-year repayment schedule.



Favaro highlighted Brazil's strong position in the global market and pointed out BNDES's exceptionally low default rate.



The bailout's extent will match the need, with more information coming this month.



This support is critical for Brazil's major economic driver, as many farmers face bankruptcy, which affects sales of crucial agricultural supplies and impacts Fiagros fund investors.







The global oversupply of crops has driven down prices since 2022, exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.



In Brazil, the price drop has been more dramatic, significantly affecting the local market.



BNDES's approval and the final terms for the commercial banks to distribute the funds are still pending, concluding Favaro's statement.



This bailout aims to stabilize Brazil's agricultural sector during this challenging economic period.

Background





In a dramatic rise, Brazilian farmers filing for judicial recovery increased by 535% in 2023, reaching 127 requests from just 20 in 2022.



This surge, particularly sharp in the last quarter with a 62% increase to 47 requests, underscores the agricultural sector's growing financial challenge .



Mato Grosso led with 43 cases, followed by Goiás, Minas Gerais, and Mato Grosso do Sul.



The majority seeking help were soybean growers, pasture owners, and coffee producers.



In a recent survey covering all 27 federal units, Serasa Experian found that 28% of Brazilian farmers had payment delays in July.



Cotton farmers are gearing up to submit a proposal for emergency support to the federal government soon.









