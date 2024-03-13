Immunosuppressants Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medication that suppresses the immune system stops it from attacking healthy cells and tissues. These drugs stop organ or stem cell transplant recipients from developing transplant rejection. The drugs also lessen autoimmune disease symptoms. Immunosuppressants are strong drugs that require close monitoring to prevent negative effects. Drugs known as immunosuppressants are used to control the immune system. The recipient's immune system is activated after organ transplantation from a donor, which causes an immunological reaction like what happens in response to other foreign substances. This immune response badly harms the grafted or transplanted organ.

Rejection is the term used to describe it, and it can be acute or chronic. Organ rejection is avoided by using immunosuppressive medications, which suppress the immune response and protect the new organ and its functionality. They are mostly used to stop organ transplant rejection after kidney, liver, and heart transplants, as well as autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn's disease. Induction therapy, maintenance therapy, and managing an established acute rejection reaction are the three phases of clinical immunosuppression.

Market Dynamics

The increase in Demand for Organ Transplantation Drives the Global Market

Organ transplantation is the only solution when any organ in a person stops functioning. Today, many organ transplants are performed worldwide, including kidney, liver, and heart transplants. Additionally, immunosuppressive drugs are routinely used to manage immune system hyperactivity in recipients after organ transplant surgery. Due to the rising need for organ transplant surgeries, the market for immunosuppressants is expanding. The need for organ transplants and an increase in cases of organ failure are driving the growth of the immunosuppressant drug market. According to ONT- WHO Global Observatory On Donation and Transplantation data, 119,873 organs were transplanted globally in 2014, a 1.8% increase over 2013.

Tissue engineering and transplantation advancements have led to growth in the market for immunosuppressive drugs. The rise in autoimmune disease prevalence is one of the major factors influencing the market for immunosuppressant drugs. Fifty million Americans are expected to have an autoimmune illness in 2016, according to the American Autoimmune Related Illness Association (AARDA). Autoimmune illnesses have been successfully treated with anti-immunosuppressive drugs.

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA have promising growth possibilities for the immunosuppressant market due to their enhanced healthcare infrastructure and growing desire for better healthcare. The frequency of numerous autoimmune conditions and the ongoing research to develop new drugs to treat illnesses increase the need for immunosuppressants. Furthermore, there will be many prospects for market expansion due to the swift expansion of healthcare reforms in developing nations.

The immunosuppressant market is also growing as healthcare and R&D costs rise in developing countries like Brazil, China, and India. By 2020, the Indian government said it would raise healthcare spending from 1.04% of GDP to 2.5%. The pharmaceutical and life sciences industries were included in the announcement by G.E. Healthcare in 2016 that it will triple all of its operating segments' investments in India. Due to cooperation and acquisition, it is also projected that the creation of new medications, technological developments, and ongoing developments in the immunosuppressant market in emerging nations will all expand. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant Global Immunosuppressants Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

To maintain its dominance in the immunosuppressant market, the leading manufacturers have continually focused on approving new drug classes and introducing existing classes of medications. The market for immunosuppressants in North America is expanding overall due to increased government funding for the study and creation of novel immunosuppressants and the prevalence of autoimmune diseases like Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome. The demand for organ transplants is rising due to the higher incidences of heart, kidney, and liver failure in the area, fueling the expansion of the immunosuppressant market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period.

Europe's developed healthcare systems increased government attention on autoimmune disease treatment and a rise in healthcare spending. A large rise in R&D activities for drug development and continued introductions of new drug classes are predicted to create new opportunities for market expansion during the projected timeframe. Important European companies are mostly developing and introducing new immunosuppressants through partnerships. These partnerships ought to offer these companies a competitive edge over rivals. The rise of the European immunosuppressant market is aided by the pharmaceutical industry's rising demand for immunosuppressants and the European Union's rising investment in R&D in the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights



The global immunosuppressants market size was valued at

USD 23.47 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 77.54 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 14.2%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the drug class, the global immunosuppressants market is bifurcated into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, calcineurin, mTOR, and antiproliferative agents. The calcineurin inhibitors segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global immunosuppressants market is segmented into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, and non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases.

Autoimmune disorders dominate the global market and are predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global immunosuppressants market is bifurcated into hospital, retail, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the Global Immunosuppressants Market are Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Market News



In April 2023, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) issued a recall order for the water for injection (WFI) co-packaged with Novartis' immunosuppressant, Simulect Inj., due to the possibility of glass particles. During an internal investigation of the WFI, it discovered unexpected particles in a storage sample.

In November 2022, Lupin launched generic immunosuppressant Tacrolimus capsules in the U.S. market after its alliance partner Concord Biotech got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Global Immunosuppressants Market: Segmentation

By Drug Class



Corticosteroids

Monoclonal Antibodies

Calcineurin Inhibitors

mTOR Inhibitors

Antiproliferative Agents

Others



By Indication



Organ Transplantation

Autoimmune Disorders

Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases



By Distribution Channels



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



