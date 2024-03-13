KCR’S Daughter Kavitha Not To Contest LS Polls From Nizamabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) K. Kavitha, the daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad.

The BRS on Wednesday announced its candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, dropping two sitting MPs.

Kavitha, who had lost the 2019 elections from Nizamabad to BJP's Dharampuri Arvind, has not been fielded this time.

Kavitha, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad in 2014, is currently a member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

The BRS has named senior leader and former minister Bajireddy Goverdhan as its candidate from Nizamabad this time, while the BJP has renominated Arvind from the seat.

KCR has finalised the name of G. Anil Kumar as the party candidate from Zahirabad. The sitting BRS MP from Zahirabad, B.B. Patil, recently joined the BJP, which has fielded him from the same constituency for the coming polls.

The party has fielded Kadiam Kavya from Warangal (SC). Kavya is the daughter of senior BRS leader and former deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari.

In 2019, Pasunoori Dayakar of the BRS was elected from Warangal.

KCR has also dropped the sitting MP from Chevella, G. Ranjith Reddy, and gave the ticket to Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, who quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the BRS in November last year, just ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BRS chief announced the candidates after holding meetings with the party leaders from these constituencies.

With this, the BRS has so far announced candidates for eight out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In 2019, the BRS had bagged nine seats. However, three of them recently defected to the BJP and the Congress.

The BRS has also announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming polls, and talks are on between the two parties on seat-sharing.