Dell Monitors That Meet Work, Entertainment And Everyday Needs

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dell Technologies is pleased to announce its new P- and S-series Monitors suited for a wide variety of use cases and price points that best cater to user needs.

The P-series monitors are targeted at business professionals who are looking to maximize their work productivity while the S-series monitors are meant for families, students and general consumers who are after entertainment, enjoyment and lasting comfort.

P-series Monitors:

For working professionals who crave all day comfort and easy connectivity, the Dell 27 / 24 USB-C Hub Monitors (P2725HE / P2425HE / P2425E) offer enhanced eye comfort features as well as extensive connectivity ports.

See below for a breakdown of top features:



Improved Productivity: An improved 100Hz refresh rate on an ultrathin bezel screen, FHD/WUXGA (1920×1200)​resolution featuring IPS technology for color consistent and smooth viewing experience.

Comfortable Viewing: With TUV Rheinland® 4-star eye comfort certification, users can benefit from the improved ComfortView Plus feature that reduces harmful blue light to 35% or less to help reduce eye fatigue, along with flicker-free vivid visuals with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 99% sRGB color coverage.

Extensive Connectivity: Transform the monitor into a productivity hub with RJ45 for wired Ethernet connectivity and single cable solution USB-C (power delivery up to 90W) - all in a clutter-free setup. Extensive connectivity ports allow for easy connection to a variety of devices. Dell upgraded one USB-A port to USB-C to address the increasing demand for USB-C ports for easier connectivity to peripherals and fast charging. Convenient Design: Connect to your external devices easily with intuitively designed quick access ports on the bottom bezel or attach an optional snap-on soundbar (sold separately) for audio. The height adjustable stand with bi-directional tilt, pivot and swivel function provides a personalized setup.

Also launching are the Dell 27 / 24 / 22 Monitors (P2725H / P2425H / P2425 / P2225H), geared towards the no-frills, task-oriented professionals looking to benefit from an uninterrupted and productive workday. These monitors do not come with USB-C upstream ports.

S-series Monitors:

For lifestyle-inspired needs, Dell is announcing the new S-series monitors, the Dell 24 / 27 Monitors (S2425H/HS, S2725H/HS/DS), which showcase modern designs and features for everyday versatility and comfort. These S-series monitors bring together impressive screen performance as well as audio enhancements for everyday entertainment and usability features in a stunning design, showcasing Dell's ambition to continue elevating and enhancing users' home office and entertainment setups.

See below for a breakdown of top features:



Visual Excellence with Entertainment in mind: 27-inch QHD & FHD resolutions and 23 FHD IPS monitors are certified by TUV Rheinland® for 4-star eye comfort with improved ComfortView Plus to help reduces blue light emissions to 35% or less and 100Hz refresh rate (VRR for S2725DS only) to deliver smoother motion visuals perfect for casual gamers. Users can seamlessly switch between streaming and casual gaming with the built-in dual HDMI connectivity ports. Users can enjoy vibrant colors with 99% sRGB color coverage and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Impressive Audio: Elevate the audio experience with integrated dual 5W speakers that offer deeper, punchier bass and wider soundscape showcasing impressive audio capability. Easily choose between 5 preset (Standard, Movie, Game, Music, Voice) & 1 customizable audio profile to tailor for every moment.

New Modern Design: Beautifully crafted ultra-thin bezels and a subtle textured pattern at the back inspired by Japanese sand-raking provides modern-styled design perfect for any space. These monitors come in Ash White color which is soothing to the eyes and complements any environment, matching lifestyle needs. Users will also enjoy all-day comfort with a height-adjustable stand with tilt, pivot, and swivel functions (available on S2425HS/S2725HS/S2725DS only). Tailored Convenience: Improved cable management design offers a clutter-free set up. Convenient primary connections and easy side-access secondary connections offer multiple input ports for a multi-device set-up. Navigate and manage the OSD menus with new joystick and shortcut buttons on the back of the monitor.

Advancing Sustainability:

As the world's number 1 monitor company for a decade1, Dell continues to be committed in our sustainability efforts across our entire monitor portfolio. Our rigorous engineering development processes and stringent tests allow us to be the leaders in materials innovation, incorporating new recycled materials like aluminum and glass in our monitor design.

The new P-and S-series monitors are designed using 85% post-consumer recycled and closed loop ITE-derived plastic2, 50% recycled steel3, 100% recycled aluminum3 and at least 20% recycled glass4. Additionally, the P-series monitors also meet the latest environmental standards such as EnergyStar®, EPEAT® Gold , TCO and TCO Edge. With the new EPEAT Climate+TM designation, these monitors have met the industry best practices around decarbonization5.

Users can now conserve energy when the monitor is not in use with PowerNap mode in Dell Display Manager, which dims or puts the monitor to sleep and lowers energy use by up to 14.8%6. Lastly, all the monitors also ship in boxes that are made from 100% renewable content and can be recycled7, and they come with fiber-based cushioning that are more sustainable to the environment.