Touchtunes Hires Sourcecode For US PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Digital jukebox company TouchTunes has awarded its US PR business to SourceCode.



As TouchTune's US PR agency of record, SourceCode is charged with helping the brand reach consumers through a range of marketing strategies - creative campaigns, digital initiatives and data-driven efforts designed to boost brand awareness among them. SourceCode has already supported the company's acquisition of Arachnid 36, whose BullShooter electric dartboards operate in roughly 30,000 sites globally.



TouchTunes, whose jukeboxes are in 65,000 bars locations like bars and restaurants, previously worked with Bolt PR.



“It's been more than 20 years since we invented the commercial jukebox and over the decades, we have continually reinvented the experience in a way that drives innovation and pushes design boundaries,” said TouchTunes CMO Robert Tomkinson.“As we enter this next phase of our evolution and put a more direct focus on directly engaging with consumers, we were impressed with SourceCode's creative approach and overall enthusiasm when it comes to helping brands stand out and connect with their desired audiences in an authentic, memorable way.”









