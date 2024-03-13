Revival Of NDA

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



In the dynamic landscape of Indian politics, where alliances form and disintegrate like shifting sands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again showing its political acumen. As the INDIA bloc faces challenges, the BJP has embarked on a journey of unexpected alliances, turning rivals into partners in a bid to secure a robust mandate in the upcoming elections.

PM Modi's ambitious target of 400-plus seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is no longer dismissed as mere rhetoric; instead, it appears to be a calculated strategy. The BJP, known for its surprise elements, has managed to forge crucial alliances, catching its rivals off guard.

One notable partnership involves the return of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who had previously split from the BJP in 2015 over Modi's candidacy as the prime ministerial candidate. He subsequently again joined the NDA and later exited before rejoining it. Despite past criticisms, Nitish Kumar's U-turn towards the BJP is attributed to Modi's personal invitation, highlighting the larger cause of winning elections.

Similarly, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has rejoined the NDA, despite its leader Chandrababu Naidu once labeling Modi as a“hardcore terrorist.” Modi's leadership has urged the BJP to overlook past grievances, emphasizing the larger interest of the party.

In Odisha, where the BJP has seen its rise, the Modi government has successfully maintained cordial relations with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Despite previous differences, a mutually agreeable tie-up seems imminent, underlining the BJP's ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

Tamil Nadu presents another battleground where the BJP, refusing to give up on its former ally AIADMK, is exploring alliances with breakaway factions and smaller parties. Modi's involvement in every aspect of election planning, from ticket distribution to shaping the narrative, has resulted in minimal dissent within the party, demonstrating a united front.

Comparatively, the opposition INDIA bloc is facing internal strife and struggles to present a united front. The Trinamool Congress has released names for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, while in Maharashtra, the Congress-led alliance is grappling with internal conflicts, potentially weakening its challenge against the BJP.

In Kerala, the INDIA alliance appears incongruous, with the Congress and Left being the main rivals. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's consistent attacks on the Congress and calls for Rahul Gandhi to avoid contesting from Wayanad highlight the inherent challenges within the opposition.

With the BJP strategically expanding its reach to opposition-ruled states and tying up loose ends with potential allies like the BJD and Akali Dal, the party is fortifying its bulwark. Some may express concerns about the diminished state of democracy with a weakened opposition, but the BJP continues to focus on its agenda. And this is the existing reality. And it won't change unless the opposition gets its act together and steps up to this formidable challenge.

