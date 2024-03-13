Election Commission Team In Jammu To Assess LS Poll Preparedness In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A team of Election Commission officials led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached here on Wednesday to review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, officials said.
The poll panel team, which is on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with representatives of the NC, PDP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress and the AAP, besides Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole and nodal officers of the police in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Officials said the Election Commission team arrived in Jammu on Wednesday afternoon and began holding meetings with senior officials of various law enforcement agencies.
The team will also meet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police R R Swain before addressing a press conference later in the day, they said.
There has been a growing demand among the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir that the Election Commission should hold assembly polls here simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls or immediately after the general elections. Read Also Decision on Simultaneous Polls in J&K after Reviewing Feedback: CEC EC Amends Rule On Party Symbols, Makes It Applicable In J&K Ahead Of Announcing LS Polls
Meanwhile, police detained National Panthers Party (NPP) chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh along with his several supporters after they tried to stage a protest outside Nirvachan Bhawan here against the“delay” in holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Despite being a recognised political party, we were not allowed to meet the visiting Election Commission team in Srinagar yesterday at the behest of the BJP,” Singh told reporters while being whisked away by police.
