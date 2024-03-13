Court Rejects Bail Of Accused In J&K Fake Domicile Certificate Case

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A court here on Wednesday rejected bail application of a person accused of issuing fake domicile certificates in Srinagar.
The case (FIR: 04/2024) under section 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) has been registered by police station Bemina after receiving a letter from the office of Tehsildar concerned that a
person came to office with eight Domicile Certificates which appeared genuine but were found not in the concerned office records.
The Court of 2nd Additional Munsiff here, Ahtzaz Ahmed, rejected the bail plea filed by accused person Irfan Ahmad Lone of Bemina Srinagar, observing that the domicile certificates stated to be fake and might have been misused in different forums.
“Therefore, the nature of the offence is heinous and non- bailable,” the court said.
Earlier prosecution objected to the grant of bail stating that police investigation has revealed involvement of the accused in the case registered on the complaint lodged by Tehsildar Central that a person has come to his office with eight apparently fake Domicile Certificates which have been prepared by accused Irfan Ahmad.
The property used for preparation of fake domicile certificates including laptop, eye scanner, fingerprint scanner, USB port, printer etc have been seized and Laptop and mobile phone have been sent to FSL for expert opinion.
The prosecution said that that the preparation of fake domicile certificates has“jeopardized” the whole issuance process and authorities have started verifying all the certificates now, as such releasing accused on bail at this stage will cause prejudice to investigation as he may try to destroy the certificates issued by him to gullible public.
The prosecution said that the accused was involved in grave and heinous offence.
