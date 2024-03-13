Maharashtra Bhavan In Srinagar: Cabinet Approves Land Purchase

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan.
The budget proposal for the same was made already in the state budget in the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.
Maharashtra Bhawan in Srinagar will be the inaugural guesthouse established by the state government in Kashmir. It aims to offer comfortable accommodations and facilities for tourists from Maharashtra visiting the region.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier in February said that the state government will construct“Maharashtra Bhavan” in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar and Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Pawar, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio, was speaking after presenting the state budget."It has been decided to construct 'Maharashtra Bhavan' at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya to provide better and safer facilities to the tourists and devotees of the State at reasonable rates. In both these places, the respective State Governments have provided land at prime locations for which a provision of Rs. 77 crores is proposed," he said.
