Why Is Kashmir Seeing A Surge In Cancer Cases? Experts Weigh In

Rough estimates show that around 1,700 cancer patients have been registered across Government Medical College, Srinagar and SKIMS, Soura from January 2024 to present.



According to the official data accessed by Kashmir Observer

Kashmir Observer, the total number of cancer patients registered at the largest tertiary care hospital in the valley, SKIMS, Soura this year so far stands at 850. Data further suggests that the cancers mostly prevalent in the valley include lung, breast, ovarian, Gastro-Intestinal, and Leukemia.



However, a senior official at SKIMS said that often many patients register at both SKIMS and GMC, Srinagar leading to duplication in records. Additionally, a few radiotherapy machines at SKIMS are non-functional, so many patients are being referred to GMC for radiotherapy.“As a result, the patient numbers at GMC may appear higher due to this referral pattern,” he said.



What exactly is causing a spike in cancers? Is there something we're eating, something we're ingesting, some combination of factors that are modern and harmful- which is resulting in these increased cancers? For instance, a few weeks ago, a father of two kids in his early 40's was struck with disbelief when he was diagnosed with colon cancer.“He thought for months together that his rectal bleeding was caused by hemorrhoids (Piles). By the time he came to us, the disease had already reached an advanced stage,” the oncologist treating him at Government Medical College, Srinagar said.



Dr. Abdul Hamid Samoon, Associate Professor, Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery, GMC Srinagar told Kashmir Observer

Kashmir Observer

that the trend of malignancies is rising worldwide, and a similar pattern is witnessed in Kashmir. Cancer happens when the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where these cells can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and organs, leading to serious health issues and these cancerous cells can divide rapidly and disrupt the body's normal function, making it difficult for the immune system to combat them effectively.



Presently, there's an increase in upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers or stomach cancers, largely attributed to our dietary habits. While there's no definitive genetic or proven cause behind this trend, our dietary patterns play a significant role in driving the increase in malignancies, Dr. Samoon explained.



He pointed out that alongside upper GI cases, colorectal cancers are also on the rise in the valley, especially among the younger population.“It's concerning because cancers tend to be more aggressive in younger patients, affecting their prognosis adversely compared to older individuals. Likewise, in females, there's a significant rise in breast cancers, often associated with genetic factors and familial history,” Dr. Samoon said.



Professor of Surgery, Government, Medical College Srinagar, Dr Iqbal Saleem

Iqbal

Saleem

said the rise in cancer cases can be attributed to changes in our food habits and lifestyle.

“Furthermore, the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides is also a major contributing factor for cancers. The indiscriminate use of these chemicals, driven by the desire for quick profits, results in them entering the food chain and ultimately reaching humans. This has led to alterations in genetic makeup, which in turn contribute to cancer-related issues,” Dr. Saleem said.



Data shows that with the introduction of high-density apple crops of huge economic value, pesticide use also

increased threefold in the last 12 years , especially in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.“Consequently, orchardists in these regions are regularly exposed to pesticides. The majority of cancer cases in these areas are attributed to this pesticide exposure. It is plausible to speculate that there is a correlation between the use of pesticides and the incidence of cancer in these communities,” the health expert said.



Moreover, Dr. Saleem emphasized that there has been a considerable improvement in diagnostics and screening processes.“Previously, individuals might not have undergone screening or investigation, but with the accessibility of medical facilities at their doorstep, patients are now being diagnosed more frequently and at earlier stages. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients coming forward for treatment,” he said.



Dr. Arshid Rashid, Associate Professor at GMC, Srinagar explained that there

is a growing incidence of obesity in various parts of the world. Obesity has been linked directly to increased causes of cancers like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer and even stomach cancer. In several studies conducted world over, it has been found that

obesity increases the chances of developing cancers.



“In Kashmir region, the incidence of obesity exceeds the national average, as revealed by the latest survey conducted in 2021. Particularly concerning is the high prevalence of obesity among the most productive age group, 15 to 45 years, primarily males, reaching around 30 percent,” Dr Rashid said.



The doctor stressed that Kashmir's close-knit community limits genetic diversity, leading to the amplification of cancer-causing genes within the valley over time.

“Moreover, childhood obesity rates are also increasing in the valley. They stand at approximately 15 percent, with children increasingly sedentary due to excessive screen time on mobile devices. It's important for schools and communities to implement awareness programs addressing these issues,” Dr. Rashid said.



A senior

oncologist at SKIMS said that there are numerous risk factors for cancer including hormonal, hereditary, metabolic, autoimmune etc.“External causes of cancer include smoking, alcohol consumption, dietary imbalance (malnourished or obese), radiation or infections like Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), H Pylori etc,” he said

The health experts stressed that continued follow-ups are important for cancer patients' post-diagnosis and treatment. Regular follow-ups are necessary as cancer recurrence is common within the first or second year.

“In the initial year, follow-ups are scheduled every three months, followed by every six months in the second year. These follow-ups are just as vital as the treatment and diagnosis stages. Subsequent to completing treatment, patients are required to return for follow-ups every three weeks, four weeks, or monthly, and sometimes every three months, depending on the type of cancer. During these visits, various tests are conducted to detect any signs of cancer recurrence, enabling prompt treatment if necessary. Thus, follow-up care holds significant importance in ensuring ongoing management and timely intervention for cancer patients,” Dr Wajahat Ahmad, Clinical Oncologist at the GMC, Srinagar said.



Dr. Ahmed emphasized that more workshops and awareness camps ought to be organized to educate people about the various symptoms of cancer, enabling them to seek help at an early stage.“This ensures that we can offer them optimal support and care,” he said.



Talking about preventive measures, the health experts recommended that having a balanced diet coupled with adequate exercise is the need of the hour. People need to know about the relationship between physical inactivity and cancer cell growth - because the science on the subject speaks volumes. Getting in your daily 10,000 steps isn't a bad thing, but it's not enough for cancer prevention. That requires working up a sweat for 20 minutes to half an hour about five days a week.

Besides, having a balanced diet, it is important to also stress on having a quality sleep. The chronic stress, and the hormones it creates, may decrease immune function.“If you are experiencing anxiety and stress that won't quit, don't be afraid to acknowledge it, and ask for help from a support group, counsellor, or mental health professional. And don't forget the importance of quality sleep as well as quantity. Sleep is a time for your body to clear out toxins,” the experts added.

In recent times, India has emerged as a leading healthcare player in cancer care with its own innovative immunotherapy, which costs just one-tenth of the traditional treatments offered abroad. The indigenously developed chimeric antigen receptor

(CAR) T-cell therapy

that genetically reengineers a patient's immune system is now a new frontier treatment for blood cancers.

One of the newest, and very promising treatments, the therapy uses the body's own immune system against cancer. Developed by IIT Bombay in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, the therapy was approved last year for commercial use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

