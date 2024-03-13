(MENAFN- Baystreet) Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Stocks in Play

3/13/2024 - 11:51 AM EST - Ur-Energy Inc. : Announced the decision to build out our wholly owned, fully permitted and licensed Shirley Basin Project in Carbon County, Wyoming. This decision was based on our growing uranium sales contract book, a strong uranium market price, and an expectation of growing demand for uranium as nations increasingly move toward clean nuclear power. Ur-Energy Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $2.09.









