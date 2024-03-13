(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Rolls On

TSX Futures FlatTSX in Green Following U.S. Inflation FiguresStocks Hold Own by NoonTSX Staggers at Open Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 13, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX Zooms at Wednesday Open Transcontinental, Brookfield in Spotlight Equities in Canada's largest centre opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by energy and materials stocks, while investors await more U.S. economic data this week to adjust their expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.The TSX Composite hiked 119.75 points to kick off the mid-week at 21,950.77.The Canadian dollar lost 0.08 cents at 74.20 cents U.S.Transcontinental beat adjusted profit per share estimates for the first quarter on Wednesday. Transcontinental shares gathered 59 cents, or 4.1%, to $$14.82.Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) is looking to sell a stake in its wholly owned Australian unit Optus to Canadian private equity giant Brookfield, whose shares picked up 28 cents to $57.09.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange gained 4.82 points to 558.39.All but two of the 12 subgroups moved skyward in Wednesday's first hour, with materials soaring 2.1%, gold up 1.6%, and energy 1.2% more energetic.Only utilities subsided 0.04%, while communications were unchanged.ON WALLSTREETThe S&P 500 struggled to add to momentum on Wednesday, as traders digest a gain in the previous session that brought the S&P 500 to a fresh record.The Dow Jones Industrials reached higher 135.81 points to open Wednesday at 39,141.10.The broader index slid 5.42 points to 5,169.70.The NASDAQ tumbled 92.61 points to 16,173,08.Nvidia shares were down more than 3%. Shares of Meta and Apple fell slightly. Dollar Tree lost 13% after the discount retailer released its fourth-quarter results.Wall Street is coming off a winning session, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq popping more than rallied more than 1% on Tuesday, after February U.S. inflation data came in about in line with expectations.Investors will get more inflation data Thursday in the form of the producer price index for February.Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, boosting yields to 4.17% from Tuesday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices jumped $1.93 to $79.49 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices spiked $4.10 to $2,170.20.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks