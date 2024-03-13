Egypt's Pres.: Ceasefire In Gaza Badly Needed To End Humanitarian Disaster

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi has stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to end the current humanitarian disaster.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday, Al-Sisi warned that Israel's targeting of the UNRWA runs counter to humanitarian values.

He said that Egypt has repeatedly cautioned against the Israeli plans aiming to carry out a ground military operation in Palestine's Rafah City that will jeopardize the lives of more than 1.5 million people.

The decision of some countries to suspend their contributions to the UNRWA contradicts humanitarian norms and values, he affirmed.

He referred that the UNRWA has a key role in receiving and handing out aid in Gaza and this role should continue.

Palestinians' sufferings over decades can stop only through recognizing a Palestinian state with UN full membership and implementing the two-state solution in line with international references, Al-Sisi affirmed.

The Israeli occupation forces' practices against Palestinian civilians in the Strip is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, Al-Sisi made clear.

He said his talks with Rutte focused on the situation in the region, mainly the war in Gaza, reiterating the need of reaching ceasefire and stopping Israeli atrocities.

The talks reflected identical views that Egypt is an EU reliable partner in all fields, including combating illegal migration and terrorism.

"Our discussions highlighted alignment in views with regard to Egypt's crucial role as a reliable partner for the European Union and its member states on a range of common ground issues, including illegal migration, combating terrorism, and reinforcing security and stability in the region so as to achieve Egyptian European interests," Al-Sisi said, according to Egyptian presidency's website.

Al-Sisi said that he reviewed Egypt's efforts in hosting over nine million guests, who enjoy the same public services as Egyptian citizens.

"This fact underscores the need to strengthen stability in the region's countries to address the phenomenon of illegal migration and asylum."

He wen to say that "it is no secret that the events unfolding in Gaza, in full view of the world, are taking place in conjunction with policies that obstruct the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank, including unleashing settler violence, carrying out demolition and expulsion operations, conducting military incursions and confiscating land in West Bank cities, in addition to settlement expansions and cementing the occupation".

He elaborated that he called on Rutte to exert genuine efforts in this regard as a fundamental pre-condition for ending this humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and halting the escalation and tension in various parts of the region as well.

Meanwhile, Rutte said his country appreciates Egypt's role on all levels to contain the crisis in the Strip.

He underlined the necessity of allowing further humanitarian aid into Gaza, indicating that Egypt has a pivotal logistic and humanitarian role in the crisis.

Rutte stressed his country's condemnation of the failure to reach a political solution to the Palestinian crisis, calling for establishing an independent Palestinian state to live side-by-side with Israel.

He warned that the Israeli plans to launch a gourd attack on Rafah would result in a "humanitarian disaster".

He said that the situation in the Red Sea is worrying as targeting ships cause much harm to commercial shipping.

Meeting with President Al-Sisi confirms rapprochement of ties between the two countries, he said, noting that his visit to Egypt is a chance to enhance relations. (end)

aff









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107974116