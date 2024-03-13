President Of Turkish Council Of Higher Education Visits Baku Higher Oil School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye Erol
Ozvar and representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education
of the Republic of Azerbaijan have visited the Baku Higher Oil
School of SOCAR (BHOS), Azernews reports.
The guests toured the lecture halls and familiarized themselves
with the teaching process at BHOS. Rector of the Baku Higher Oil
School Elmar Gasimov provided the guests with detailed information
about the modern learning environment at the university and the
students' successes.
“The Baku Higher Oil School trains highly qualified
English-speaking specialists. Our university successfully
cooperates with a wide range of organizations and institutions
around the world, including Turkish universities," the rector
said.
President of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye Erol
Ozvar highly appreciated the successes of the Baku Higher Oil
School.
The meeting was also attended by Rector of Istanbul Technical
University Ismail Koyuncu, Rector of Middle East Technical
University Mustafa Verşan Kök and Rector of Hacettepe University
Mehmet Cahit Güran.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107974074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.