President Ilham Aliyev Received High Representative For UN Alliance Of Civilizations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the
United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Azernews reports.
Miguel Angel Moratinos congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory
in the presidential election and on Azerbaijan's election as the
President of COP29.
The head of state expressed his gratitude for the
congratulations.
Miguel Ángel Moratinos expressed admiration for the impressive
achievements of Azerbaijan and highlighted the country's successful
chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. He also hailed the
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of
Civilizations, expressing gratitude for the support provided.
During the conversation, they noted that events dealing with
World Religious Leaders' support for the fight against climate
change would also be held within the framework of the COP29 and
touched upon cooperation in this regard. The activity of the Nizami
Ganjavi International Center was highly appreciated, with an
emphasis placed on the fact that it has grown into one of the most
important platforms at an international level. They pointed out
that the 11th Global Baku Forum would welcome a large number of
participants representing various regions of the world, where
topical issues would be discussed.
During the meeting, they highlighted the successful organization
of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan and
underlined that this tradition would be continued in the future. It
was noted that the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has
consistently provided its support as a partner of the World Forum
on Intercultural Dialogue.
During the discussion, they expressed concern about the
increasing Islamophobia trends in European countries.
