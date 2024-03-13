Large Japanese Corporations Agree With Biggest Salary Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Major Japanese corporations, including automakers Toyota Motor
and Nissan Motor, have agreed with the unions' demand for the
largest increase in monthly salaries for employees in decades, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Annual negotiations between trade unions and company management
on wage increases started in mid-February. The Japanese government
has repeatedly called on big businesses to become an example for
medium and small companies and significantly increase employee
salaries.
On Wednesday, it became known that the largest corporations
decided to fully satisfy the demands of trade unions for an
increase in base salaries in the 2024 financial year (April 1, 2024
- March 31, 2025).
