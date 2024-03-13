China Reveals Strategy For Resolving Issue Of Reunification With Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Chen Binhua, the official representative of the Office of Taiwan Affairs at the State Council of China, did not rule out the use of force in resolving the issue of reunification of China with Taiwan, but stressed that the peaceful option is the most preferable for Beijing, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"In no case do we promise to renounce the use of force (in resolving the Taiwan issue. - Ed.)... Peaceful reunification and (the principle of China's policy. - Ed. note) "one country - two systems" is our main course," he said, stressing that the PRC's strategy at the moment is aimed at preventing interference in China's internal affairs by external forces.

Prior to this, the press secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, Liu Pengyu, reported that the supply of drones and other types of US weapons to Taiwan turned the island into a powder keg.

According to Liu Pengyu, the actions of the United States give the "wrong signal" to the forces advocating Taiwan's independence and endangering the inhabitants of the island.