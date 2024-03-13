Oil Prices Up Following Strong Demand Outlook

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices spiked on Wednesday following data released late
Tuesday by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and the American Petroleum Institute indicating a positive demand
outlook, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $82.22 per barrel
at 10.44 a.m. local time (0744 GMT) for a 0.36% increase from the
closing price of $81.92 a barrel in the previous trading
session.
The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at
$77.83 per barrel at the same time, a 0.35% rise from the previous
session that closed at $77.56 per barrel.
Oil prices increased after OPEC's monthly oil market report
revealed that the global oil demand growth forecast for 2024
remains unchanged from last month's assessment of 2.2 million
barrels per day (bpd) year on year.
According to OPEC, total global oil demand is projected to reach
104.5 million bpd this year, "supported by strong air travel demand
and increased road mobility, including on-road diesel and trucking,
as well as healthy industrial, construction, and agricultural
activities, particularly in non-OECD countries.”
Markets interpreted this forecast positively and supported
upward price movements.
Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday
announced a decrease of 5.5 million barrels in US crude oil
inventories, against the market expectation of a draw of 400,000
barrels.
The US, the world's top oil consumer, saw a decline in its
commercial crude oil reserves, which reinforced the perception that
domestic demand remains strong enough to drive up oil prices.
The US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) data on oil
stocks will be announced later on Wednesday, and if the stock
decline is confirmed to be lower than estimates, prices could rise
further.
Despite data released Tuesday indicating US inflation exceeded
expectations, market anticipation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed)
will begin rate cuts in June supported oil price rises.
However, economic uncertainties, especially concerns over weak
economic data from China, the world's second-largest oil consumer,
which is negatively affecting oil demand, have limited upward price
movements.
