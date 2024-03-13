National Bank Of Georgia Eases Monetary Policy, Reduces Refinancing Rate To 8.25%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Georgia on Wednesday said it was continuing
its exit from a tight monetary policy by reducing the refinancing
rate by 0.75 percentage points, down to 8.25 percent, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Bank said both domestic and external factors had contributed
to sustaining a“low inflation environment” in the country, with
headline inflation“well below the target”.
The central bank also highlighted“major inflationary risks” by
citing Red Sea“tensions” and normalised domestic economic
activities.
The body also shared its projections, saying with the gap
between economic activity and its pre-pandemic trend being fully
closed, it anticipated growth of economic activity in 2024 to
gradually normalise around that of the potential gross domestic
product.
The NBG said it would continue to monitor developments in the
economy and financial markets and use“all available tools” to
ensure price stability.
