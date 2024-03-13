National Bank Of Georgia Eases Monetary Policy, Reduces Refinancing Rate To 8.25%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Georgia on Wednesday said it was continuing its exit from a tight monetary policy by reducing the refinancing rate by 0.75 percentage points, down to 8.25 percent, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Bank said both domestic and external factors had contributed to sustaining a“low inflation environment” in the country, with headline inflation“well below the target”.

The central bank also highlighted“major inflationary risks” by citing Red Sea“tensions” and normalised domestic economic activities.

The body also shared its projections, saying with the gap between economic activity and its pre-pandemic trend being fully closed, it anticipated growth of economic activity in 2024 to gradually normalise around that of the potential gross domestic product.

The NBG said it would continue to monitor developments in the economy and financial markets and use“all available tools” to ensure price stability.