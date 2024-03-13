Japanese Space Rocket Exploded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Kairos, a small solid-fuel rocket developed by the Japanese
company Space One, exploded shortly after its first launch on
Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This rocket became the first domestic product to put a satellite
into orbit.
The 18-meter rocket exploded in the morning a few seconds after
takeoff, leaving behind a large cloud of smoke, fire, fragments of
the rocket and fire-fighting water visible near the launch pad.
Local media broadcast this message live.
Space One said it had "suspended flight" after launching from
the mountainous Kii Peninsula in western Japan and was
investigating the crash. Shuhei Kishimoto, the governor of the
Wakayama local government, told reporters that an autonomous flight
termination system was activated during the incident.
He didn't say what the problem was. Kishimoto added that there
were no casualties near the launch site, and the fire was
extinguished.
Space One said the launch was highly automated, including an
abort function and the work of dozens of ground control center
staff.
