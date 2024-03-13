Azerbaijan's Justice Academy Holds Lecture On Ombudsman's National Preventive Mechanism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The implementation of the action plan for raising awareness
about increasing efficiency in the protection and promotion of
human rights and freedoms approved by the Human Rights Commissioner
(Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024 continues, Azernews reports.
Legal education events held within the framework of this
activity are also organised in educational institutions that train
personnel for law enforcement agencies. The lecture on the
Ombudsman's Protection of Human Rights and Activities of the
National Preventive Mechanism was taught by Rashid Rumzadeh, deputy
head of the Ombudsman Office and head of the National Preventive
Group, for judicial candidates at the Academy of Justice.
Given the initiatives and proposals of the Ombudsman, the
reforms carried out in the national legislation of the Azerbaijan
Republic. Besides, the activities of the Ombudsman in the field of
human rights protection and the implementation of the functions of
the independent monitoring mechanism, as well as the provisions of
the Constitutional Law on the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman)
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were taught.
The establishment of the Ombudsman as an institution performing
the functions of the National Preventive Mechanism by the relevant
Decree of the President of the country regarding the implementation
of the Optional Protocol of the UN Convention against Torture and
Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment by
Rumzade, to carry out activities in this field more effectively,
regular visits to institutions that people cannot leave by their
own will, given recommendations, and information on their
implementation status were brought to the attention of the
listeners by giving examples from the experience of the country and
abroad.
The activities of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan in the field of
human rights protection, including the National Preventive
Mechanism (NPM), were received with interest by the listeners, and
their questions on the topic were answered.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107974063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.