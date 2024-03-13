Azerbaijan's Justice Academy Holds Lecture On Ombudsman's National Preventive Mechanism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

The implementation of the action plan for raising awareness about increasing efficiency in the protection and promotion of human rights and freedoms approved by the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024 continues, Azernews reports.

Legal education events held within the framework of this activity are also organised in educational institutions that train personnel for law enforcement agencies. The lecture on the Ombudsman's Protection of Human Rights and Activities of the National Preventive Mechanism was taught by Rashid Rumzadeh, deputy head of the Ombudsman Office and head of the National Preventive Group, for judicial candidates at the Academy of Justice.

Given the initiatives and proposals of the Ombudsman, the reforms carried out in the national legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic. Besides, the activities of the Ombudsman in the field of human rights protection and the implementation of the functions of the independent monitoring mechanism, as well as the provisions of the Constitutional Law on the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were taught.

The establishment of the Ombudsman as an institution performing the functions of the National Preventive Mechanism by the relevant Decree of the President of the country regarding the implementation of the Optional Protocol of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment by Rumzade, to carry out activities in this field more effectively, regular visits to institutions that people cannot leave by their own will, given recommendations, and information on their implementation status were brought to the attention of the listeners by giving examples from the experience of the country and abroad.

The activities of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan in the field of human rights protection, including the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), were received with interest by the listeners, and their questions on the topic were answered.