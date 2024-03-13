Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan To Address Water Scarcity Challenge With COP29 Participating States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “At present, the issue of water scarcity in our country is not
as keenly felt by the urban population, yet it poses serious
threats to the livelihoods of farmers,” said Azerbaijan's Deputy
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva as she
addressed the International Exhibition and Conference for Water
Management - "Baku Water Week".
The Deputy Minister highlighted population growth and excessive
water wastage as the key factors contributing to water
shortages.
"While 153 countries draw water from neighboring countries,
approximately 3 billion people reside in river basins spanning
multiple countries. Therefore, it is imperative to underscore the
importance of international cooperation among regional countries,"
Umayra Taghiyeva emphasized.
She affirmed that Azerbaijan will raise the issue of water
scarcity with the participating states of COP29, the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this
year.
She added that negotiations concerning water security and
adaptation plan strategies are scheduled to be held within
COP29.
