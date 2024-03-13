Albanian President Bajram Begaj Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj has arrived in
the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the 11th
Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Bajram Begaj
was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov
and other officials.
