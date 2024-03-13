               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Albanian President Bajram Begaj Arrives In Azerbaijan For Working Visit


3/13/2024 3:10:43 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the 11th Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Bajram Begaj was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and other officials.

