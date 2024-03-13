One Found Dead Under Rubble Of Apartment Building In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person has been found dead under the rubble of a residential building damaged by a Russian attack drone overnight into Wednesday.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Rescue workers have recovered a body at the site of a five-story residential building where work is ongoing to remove the rubble," the post said.

So far, the attack has injured eight people. People may still be under the rubble.

Shahed drone hits apartment building in Sumy

On the night of March 12-13, the Russians hit a five-story residential building in Sumy with a Shahed drone.