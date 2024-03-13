               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Forces Strike House In Vovchansk


3/13/2024 3:10:21 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have launched a bomb strike on the liberated border town of Vovchansk in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, likely leaving people under the rubble of a two-story building.

That's according to the main directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 15:00, the police received a report about the shelling of the town of Vovchansk. According to preliminary data, a gliding bomb was used for the strike. A two-story building was damaged. There may be people under the rubble," the post said.

Read also: 20 injured in Kryvyi Rih medical facilities due to enemy strike

Emergency services are at the site of the building.

The police started a criminal investigation into the enemy attack.

MENAFN13032024000193011044ID1107974054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search