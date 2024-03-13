Russian Forces Strike House In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have launched a bomb strike on the liberated border town of Vovchansk in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, likely leaving people under the rubble of a two-story building.

That's according to the main directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 15:00, the police received a report about the shelling of the town of Vovchansk. According to preliminary data, a gliding bomb was used for the strike. A two-story building was damaged. There may be people under the rubble," the post said.

Emergency services are at the site of the building.

The police started a criminal investigation into the enemy attack.