Death Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A second body has been recovered from the rubble of a five-story residential building in Sumy, which was damaged by a Russian drone.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"While clearing the rubble of a five-story residential building, State Emergency Service workers retrieved the body of the second dead person," the post said.

The overnight drone attack also injured eight people.

On the night of March 12-13, the Russians hit a five-story residential building in Sumy with a Shahed drone.

Earlier reports said that one person had been killed and eight injured in the strike.