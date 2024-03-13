Russia Attacks Odesa Region With Missile In Afternoon - No Damage To Infrastructure And No Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, Russia attacked the Odesa region with a guided missile from the Black Sea.

The Operational Command South reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the Odesa region with precision missile strikes. In the afternoon, a tactical aircraft fired a guided missile at the south of the region from the Black Sea," the statement reads.

On approach to the coast, the missile lost its combat capability in the air. The wreckage landed in open areas, with no damage to infrastructure or casualties reported.

According to the South Command, the Russians continue to persistently reconnoiter and test the region's air defense system.

Air Defense Forces shoot down Russian missile over sea inregion in morning

The military urges citizens not to distribute air defense footage and not to help the enemy.

As reported, on the morning of March 13, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a guided missile over the sea in the Odesa region.