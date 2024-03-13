Russia Attacks Odesa Region With Missile In Afternoon - No Damage To Infrastructure And No Casualties

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, Russia attacked the Odesa region with a guided missile from the Black Sea.
The Operational Command South reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy continues to terrorize the Odesa region with precision missile strikes. In the afternoon, a tactical aircraft fired a guided missile at the south of the region from the Black Sea," the statement reads.
On approach to the coast, the missile lost its combat capability in the air. The wreckage landed in open areas, with no damage to infrastructure or casualties reported.
According to the South Command, the Russians continue to persistently reconnoiter and test the region's air defense system.
Read also:
Air Defense Forces shoot down Russian missile over sea in Odesa
region in morning
The military urges citizens not to distribute air defense footage and not to help the enemy.
As reported, on the morning of March 13, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a guided missile over the sea in the Odesa region.
MENAFN13032024000193011044ID1107974051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.