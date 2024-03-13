Man Injured In Vovchansk Due To Airstrike, Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an airstrike on Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, a man was injured, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged in the city center, and shops were destroyed.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov, Ukrinform reported.

Russian forces shelland Kupiansk district, four civilians wounded

"The center of Vovchansk is being destroyed - the enemy used aircraft in the city. Residential high-rise buildings and private houses were hit. Shops are destroyed. There is one man in the hospital, he received a shrapnel wound to the head," the post says.

As reported, at about 3 p.m. on March 13, Russians struck Vovchansk with an air bomb.