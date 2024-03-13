Number Of Victims Of Rocket Attack On Kryvyi Rih Increases To 49

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, people continue to seek treatment after a rocket attack the day before. At this time, there are already 49 victims.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In Kryvyi Rih, people continue to seek medical attention after the enemy attack that took place yesterday. As of now, there are 49 victims," Lysak wrote.

There are still 10 adults in medical facilities, half of them in serious condition. Seven children are still hospitalized, all in moderate condition.

On Wednesday, the enemy also fired five times at localities in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.



"The aggressor fired at Nikopol district five times during the day. They used kamikaze drones to hit the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community. Artillery - at Myrove," elaborated Lysak, adding that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

As reported, on Tuesday evening, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. There were at least three hits, including a direct hit on a nine-story building and a hit on the roof of a five-story building.