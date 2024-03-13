Russians Shell Border Community In Sumy Region, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 54-year-old man was killed and two women were injured as a result of the shelling by Russian troops of the Velyka Pysarivska community in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural supervision of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 13, at about 2:00 p.m., the enemy fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the Velyka Pysarivska community in the Okhtyrka district.

The attack killed a 54-year-old resident and injured two women.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the shelling.

According to Ukrinform, on the night of March 13, Russians attacked a five-story residential building in Sumy with a Shahed drone, two people were killed and eight injured.