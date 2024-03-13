               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Special Operations Forces Neutralize Russians' Solntsepyok System


3/13/2024 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, servicemen of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian invaders and disabled six pieces of equipment, including TOS-1A "Soncepyok" using FPV drones.

The Special Operations Forces Command reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the area of responsibility of the 8th Regiment of the Special Forces, enemy equipment and manpower were detected during reconnaissance. A decision was made to use FPV drones," the statement said.

As a result, two tanks, a TOS-1A
"Soncepyok" and three armored combat vehicles were damaged and disabled.

Read also: Border guards neutralize 10 Russian FPV drones in Zaporizhzhia sector

In addition, 13 Russian invaders were killed and 12 injured.

As reported earlier, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Special Operations Forces destroyed the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Palantyn" using HIMARS.

