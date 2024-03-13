70 Combat Engagements Per Day, In East And South - Difficult Operational Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 70 combat engagements took place on the frontline, and in the Novopavlivka direction, Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 19 times.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

During the day of March 13, there were 70x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 2x missile and 68x air strikes, carried out 37x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

53 combattake place in frontline

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Vilne, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast). Around 30x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Rozhkovychi, Holubivka, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillya, Zapsillya, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Hraniv, Strilecha, Borysivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 4x attacks in the vicinities of Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. The occupiers launched an air strike in the vicinity of Nadiya (Luhansk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x assaults in the vicinities of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), where the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Spirne, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 3x attacks in the vicinities east of Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Predtechyne, New York, Druzhba (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, New York (Donetsk oblast).

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 63 attacks in six directions over past day

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Oleksandropil', Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, with air support, made 19x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Maksymilyanivka, Vodyane, Maksymivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, conducted 5x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk oblast), west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Neskuchne (Donetsk oblast) and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 2x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders. Around 30x settlements, including Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Mykolaivka (Kherson oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Klymenko: Russian attacks destroy high-rise buildings in three cities of Ukraine in past da

During the day of March 13, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 7x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1x Kh-31 missile.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x concentration of enemy troops.