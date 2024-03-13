Zee News Welcomes Pradeep Bhandari As Consulting Editor And Host Of Three Prime-Time Shows

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee News is delighted to announce the appointment of Pradeep Bhandari as Consulting Editor and the host of three prime-time news shows - â€ ̃Aap ka Sawalâ€TM, â€ ̃Taal Thok Keâ€TM and â€ ̃24 Ki Sarkaarâ€TM. With the upcoming elections, he will play a vital role in providing insightful analyses that delve into the core of latest news updates political debates, national campaigns and pressing societal matters.



With a formidable reputation as a veteran senior journalist and esteemed Psephologist, Pradeep Bhandari comes with a wealth of experience and expertise into his new position. His keen focus on national interest will offer viewers with invaluable perspectives on the dynamics shaping the country. Bhandari's dedication to delivering unbiased and incisive reporting solidifies his role as a trusted guide, enriching the public discourse on critical issues.



At 5 pm, viewers can tune in to â€ ̃Taal Thok Keâ€TM, a dynamic news debate show featuring Bhandari's sharp commentary and spirited debates on current affairs and social issues. Following at 8 pm is â€ ̃Aap ka Sawalâ€TM, a primetime news program engaging viewers in meaningful discussions on pertinent issues impacting society. Finally, â€ ̃24 Ki Sarkaarâ€TM, Zee News' flagship news show airing at 10 pm, will provide in-depth analysis and insights into political developments and governance issues.



With an impressive career spanning prestigious media platforms such as Republic Bharat, Republic TV, and India News, Bhandari has solidified his reputation as a seasoned journalist and a prominent voice in Indian media. Bhandari's contributions to Indian journalism extend beyond television. Notably, he led the coverage on Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, captivating the nation's attention and driving public discourse. Throughout his career, Bhandari has conducted high-profile interviews with key newsmakers, earning accolades for his insightful questioning and in-depth analysis.



Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Zee News, Mr. Pradeep Bhandari stated, "At Zee News, I'm energized to elevate diverse voices, foster genuine discourse, and equip our audience with the essential insights to navigate today's intricate world. In an era plagued by rampant misinformation, the call for credible, impartial journalism resonates louder than ever. I'm honoured to join a team steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, striving to deliver news coverage that not only informs but also serves the greater good."



Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, further highlighted "Pradeep Bhandari's joining Zee News marks an exciting chapter in our journey to deliver news that resonates with our audience and contributes to informed public discourse. We are excited to leverage his insights and expertise to further enhance our commitment to journalistic excellence."



Pradeep Bhandari's appointment as Consulting Editor and host of three prime-time news shows underscores Zee News' commitment to providing viewers with insightful and comprehensive news coverage.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...