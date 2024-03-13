UK Announces USD 12.8 Mln Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 13 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced on Wednesday 10 million pounds (USD 12.8 million) aid to the residents of Gaza.

In a press statement, Cameron affirmed that a British field hospital will arrive in Gaza this week and will begin work within two days after its arrival to begin receiving 100 patients per day.

He also stated that British humanitarian aid with a total load of more than 150 tons arrived today in the Gaza Strip and UN relief agencies began distributing it to those in need.

Cameron renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in order to allow more aid to enter the Strip, as well as the release of prisoners. (end)

