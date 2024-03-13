UN Launches 2024 Joint Response Plan For Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 13 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, along with the International Organization for Migration, launched on Wednesday the 2024 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis led by Bangladeshi authorities.

The plan aims to assist 1.35 million individuals including Rohingya refugees and host communities.

In a joint press conference from Geneva, the UN agencies issued a plea for USD 852.4 million to aid Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh.

According to the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi nearly a million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar, seven years ago are being generously hosted by Bangladesh.

He stated that this plan involves 117 partners with almost half being Bangladeshi organizations focusing on providing food shelter healthcare water access protection services education and livelihood opportunities to Rohingya refugees as well as host communities.

Grandi said, "The situation remains critical as 95 percent of Rohingya households in Bangladesh are vulnerable and heavily reliant on humanitarian aid. Women and children constitute over 75 percent of the refugee population and face increased risks of abuse and violence".

He also called for sustained international assistance to prevent the situation of refugees from further deterioration.

For her part, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration Amy Pope emphasized the importance of continued funding to provide life-saving assistance to refugees in camps while investing in education skills training and livelihood opportunities.

She said "It is crucial to ensure that pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum are fulfilled to enhance self-reliance among Rohingya refugees." (end)

kmi









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107973987