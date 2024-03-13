Qatar Amir Discusses Developments In Gaza With Pres. Of European Commission

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad held talks with the President of European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen over the developments in Gaza.

The discussions were held in phone call between the two officials said Qatar's Amiri Diwan in a statement, further exchanging thoughts on developments regionally and globally.

They also reviewed the efforts in cooperation between Qatar and the European Commission and ways to boost and develop the ties.

The Israeli forces continue its aggression on Palestine and Gaza since Oct 7, which resulted in more than 31 thousand martyrs and 73 thousand

