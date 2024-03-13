Kuwait PM Receives KRCS Chief, Gaza Medical Team

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer and the volunteer medical team of KRCS returning from Gaza.

Attending the meeting was Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Jouaan.

In a press conference, His Highness the Prime Minister praised the voluntary medical teamآ's initiative, which reflected Kuwaitآ's nature in helping any person in need and treated unjustly. He noted the injustice that befell Palestinians from the barbaric occupation.

His Highness the Prime Minister added that what the medical team has done is a pride of Kuwait and a historical moment for the staff and generations to come. (end)

